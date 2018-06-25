Egypt goalkeeper Essam El-Hadary has become the oldest footballer in history to ever play in a FIFA World Cup game.

The goalkeeper, who is 45 years and 161 days old, wore the captain's armband against Saudi Arabia in his team's final match in Russia before they fly home.

Both Egypt and Saudi Arabia have been eliminated from the World Cup.

It was El-Hadary's 159th cap. He had never played in the World Cup finals before, given The Pharaohs last qualified for Italia '90.

The previous record was set by Colombian goalkeeper Faryd Mondragon at the last tournament in Brazil in 2014. He was 43 and three days old when he was subbed on for David Ospina in the 85th minute of his country's 4-1 win over Japan.