2018 FIFA World Cup: Hector Cuper to quit his Egypt post after tournament in Russia

Reports say Egypt's coaching staff, led by Argentinian coach Hector Cuper, is likely to step down after the 2018 FIFA World Cup in Russia.

According to the Algerian newspaper El Watan, the Egyptian Football Association has already approved Cuper's departure after their upcoming match against Saudi Arabia on Wednesday.

Egypt suffered a 3-1 defeat at the hands of Russia in St. Petersburg on Tuesday.

Having lost their first game 1-0 to Uruguay, they now only have a mathematical chance of advancing to the knockout round.

Cuper took the job in 2015 and has led the Pharaohs to their first World Cup finals since 1990.

In 2017, he also steered the team to the final of the African Cup of Nations.