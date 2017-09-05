2018 FIFA World Cup: Kwesi Appiah to ring massive changes in starting XI for Congo clash

Black Stars coach Kwesi Appiah is expected to hand playing time to some fringe players in Ghana's 2018 FIFA World Cup against Congo in Brazzaville today.

Ghana's hopes of qualifying to a four-successive World Cup tournament looks gloomy after collecting just two points from three games.

The 54-year-old trainer could hand a starting berth to Red Star Belgrade forward Richmond Boakye Yiadom after the absence of Asamoah Gyan and Jordan Ayew.

Alfred Duncan has impressed at training and could gatecrash the starting team with Thomas Agyepong who came off the bench in Friday's game expected to start while Lumor Agenyanu could replace Jeffery Schlupp at the left back position after his poor outing against the Red Devils.

The Black Stars lie 3rd in Group E with two points, 5 behind leaders Uganda.

