2018 FIFA World Cup qualifier: Asamoah Gyan misses Black Stars training in Accra on Sunday

Captain Asamoah Gyan missed Black Stars training on Sunday in Accra ahead of their trip to Brazzaville to play Congo in the 2018 FIFA World Cup qualifier.

The Kayserispor striker suffered a groin injury during Friday's frustrating 1-1 draw with the Red Devils in Kumasi.

He was set to undergo a scan on Saturday but it is assumed that the degree of the injury will not allow him to play in Tuesday's return leg.

Prior to the international break, Gyan had been battling a back pain which forced him to miss their second Turkish Super Lig match.

Gyan remains Ghana's all-time top scorer with 51 goals.

Ghana's contingent are expected to leave Accra on Monday to honour the assignment.

