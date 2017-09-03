Facebook Icon Twitter Icon
Live Radio Live TV
Watch Live Matches

2018 FIFA World Cup qualifier: Asamoah Gyan misses Black Stars training in Accra on Sunday

Published on: 03 September 2017
Asamoah Gyan

Captain Asamoah Gyan missed Black Stars training on Sunday in Accra ahead of their trip to Brazzaville to play Congo in the 2018 FIFA World Cup qualifier.

The Kayserispor striker suffered a groin injury during Friday's frustrating 1-1 draw with the Red Devils in Kumasi.

He was set to undergo a scan on Saturday but it is assumed that the degree of the injury will not allow him to play in Tuesday's return leg.

Prior to the international break, Gyan had been battling a back pain which forced him to miss their second Turkish Super Lig match.

Gyan remains Ghana's all-time top scorer with 51 goals.

Ghana's contingent are expected to leave Accra on Monday to honour the assignment.

Related Videos

Comments

This article has 0 comment(s), give your comment

Resources

FIFA

CAF Publications

CAF Regulations

Football Associations