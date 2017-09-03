2018 FIFA World Cup qualifier: Ghana to leave for Brazzaville tonight ahead of Congo return clash

Ghana will leave for Brazzaville on Sunday night ahead of their 2018 FIFA World Cup qualifier return leg against Congo.

The Black Stars laboured and came from a goal down to earn 1-1 draw with the Red Devils at the Baba Yara Stadium on Friday.

The three-time finalists have been left with faint hopes following that result as they remain in third place.

With two points from three matches, Ghana will need a miracle to catch with leaders Uganda (7 points) and second place Egypt (6 points).

The match will be played at the Stade Stade de Kintele in the capital.

The two sides met at the same venue in 2015 when the Black Stars posted a 3-2 friendly win over the Red Devils.

Comments

This article has 0 comment(s)