2018 FIFA World Cup qualifiers: Black Stars players snubbed in CAF Best XI after third round

There was no Black Stars player in the CAF best XI for the third round of the 2018 World Cup qualifiers at the weekend.

Uganda goalkeeper Denis Onyango was chosen by the technical team for his showmanship against Egypt at home as the Cranes won 1-0.

Nigeria dominated the list with three players Leon Balogun, Victor Moses and Wilfred Ndidi.

Ivory Coast star Seydou Doumbia, who plays for Portuguese side Sporting, made the cut after scoring a brace in the 3-0 win over Gabon.

He was joined by Serge Aurier who recently sealed a move to Tottenham Hotspur.

Cape Verde's Nuno Rocha joined the best XI after helping his side to beat South Africa 2-1 at home.

Brian Mwila of Zambia was also roped in after his side thumped Algeria 3-1 at home.

CAF Best XI:

Denis Onyango (Uganda); Serge Aurier (Ivory Coast), Medhi Benatia (Morocco), Leon Balogun (Nigeria); Victor Moses (Nigeria), Wilfred Ndidi (Nigeria), Nuno Rocha (Cape Verde), Ghailene Chaalali (Tunisia), Hakim Ziyech (Morocco); Brian Mwila (Zambia), Seydou Doumbia (Ivory Coast)

