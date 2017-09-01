2018 FIFA World Cup qualifiers: Ghana 1-1 Congo- Plucky Red Devils hurt Black Stars campaign

Ghana's 2018 FIFA World Cup qualifying hopes suffered a major setback again after labouring to draw 1-1 with Congo at home on Friday.

A sublime first half goal from Osmanlispor striker Thievy Bifouma gave the visitors the lead but four minutes from time Partey levelled.

As early as the fourth minute, there was mis-communication between Daniel Amartey and Richard Ofori and that nearly proved costly as the goalkeeper came out to clear a back-pass header.

Atletico Madrid midfielder Thomas Partey was a the near post to tuck in for the openning goal but the flag was up for offside after Jordan Ayew's free-kick was knocked down by captain Asamoah Gyan.

This was in the 13th minutes and three minutes later Partey poped up again and drilled from outside the box but his effort was pushed out for a corner by goalkeeper Mosiah Mouko Barek.

Six minutes on, Congo shocked the home team as they profited from a Joseph Attamah error and striker Thievy Bifouma drilled home from a low grounder for the opener.

On the hour mark, Gyan tried a free kick but it probabbly dipped late which was huge relief.

Eight minutes from the first half, Partey had his shot parried away by Mosiah in an intelligent move.

Chances were few for Congo but they looked threatening anytime they go forward. The Red Devils went into the break with the break with that surprise lead.

Congo nearly punished Ghana three minutes into the second half after Partey's poor clearaace fell to Nguessi Ondama from just outside the box but he shot wide.

Then came Atsu surged forward, went past one defender and zoomed inside their box and cut in onto his left foot but his goal attempt was wide.

Just before the hour mark, Ferebory Dore connected a cross from the left at the near post but it went wide

Afful made a surging run insid the box and was picked up neatly by Partey but the Columbus Crew smashed his shot into the side net after intelligently spin with and a fine control.

With four minutes left, Partey connected Atsu's incisive pass to level the scoring and the fans found their voices.

It was too little too late as a for the Black Stars who have been left with faint hopes.

