2018 FIFA World Cup qualifiers: Guinea earn first win of campaign

Guinea earned their first win in Group A of the 2018 World Cup qualifiers after beating Libya 3-2 at the Stade du 28 Septembre in Conakry on Thursday night.

Guinea got off to the perfect start with Naby Keita giving Guinea the lead after only eight minutes, 1-0.

The Syli Nationale continued to dictate terms and managed to double their lead in the 23rd minute when Demba Camara found the back of the net, 2-0.

Guinea could not add to their goal tally and took a two goal lead into half time.

The home side should have put the game beyond doubt in the 72nd minute when they were awarded a penalty, but Naby Keita failed to score.

Libya threw men forward as they tried to get back into the game and made their pressure tell in the 87th minute when Motasem Sabbou found the back of the net, 2-1.

A minute later Libya managed to level matters when Akram Zuway scored, 2-2.

Guinea, though, managed to steal victory with a goal from Aboubacar Bangoura in the 93rd minute, 3-2.

The two countries will face off again in four days’ time on September 4 when Libya host Guinea another Group A, World Cup qualifier.

