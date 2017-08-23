2018 FIFA World Cup qualifiers: Sochaux goalkeeper Lawrence Ati-Zigi returns for Black Stars

Former Ghana youth goalkeeper Lawrence Ati-Zigi returned to the Black Stars squad under coach Kwesi Appiah for the upcoming double header 2018 FIFA World Cup qualifiers against Congo.

The Sochaux gloves man joins his international teammates after missing out on the final 23-man squad to the 2017 Africa Cup of Nations.

Despite failing to lock the No.1 spot at the French Ligue 2 side, the-20-year-old's performance in the side's defeat to Valenciennes in the Coup de la France convinced coach Kwesi Appiah to hand him a return to the team's fold.

The Black Stars will host the Red Devils at the Baba Yara Sports Stadium on 1 September before travelling to Brazzaville for the return leg four days later.

