2018 GFA/ StarTimes Gala: Dreams FC to use fringe players in tournament

GHALCA G8 champions Dreams FC will be using a new set of squad different from those who played in the G8 competition for the upcoming GFA/StarTimes Gala, the Executive Chairman of the club has revealed.

Considering the G8 tournament and the upcoming league, the leadership of the club has resolved to use a different set of players for the Gala Competition in order not to overburden the side with too many games.

Kurt believes that they have equally good materials capable of competing in the Gala even with the absence of the side that won the G8.

“We’ll go in and compete but it’s the policy of the club to use players who did not play in the G8 Tournament for the Gala. We want to give opportunities to other players,” he told GHANAsoccernet.com

“We will be parading a different set of squad. We know they also have the quality and will truly defend the colours of Dreams FC,” he added.

The Dawu-based side is gradually taking the Ghanaian football arena by storm both in marketing and winning laurels.

By: Sheikh Tophic Sienu @desheikh1 on twitter

