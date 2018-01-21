2018 GHALCA G8: Referee Isaka Afful to handle Hearts-Dreams FC final

Enterprising Ghanaian referee Isaka Afful will be at the center on Sunday afternoon as Accra Hearts of Oak take on Dreams FC in the finals of the 2018 TCL G8 Tournament, organisers of the tournament have confirmed.

The young referee will be assisted on the lines by Akwesi Brobbey and Fallalu Rahman with Owusu Prempeh as the 4th official.

Isaka Afful who was recently awarded his FIFA badge is expected to steer a successful game in what appears one of the biggest game on the local scene as far as the tournament is concerned.

Isaka Afful was at the center of the game in this same tournament when Medeama SC staged a miraculous comeback to beat Dwarfs by 6-5.

Hearts of Oak will be looking to win the trophy for the first time after making it to the finals twice in a year.

The Phobians were beaten to the title by Aduana Stars last season when the tournament had only six clubs but will be staging a strong case after setting up a final clash with newly promoted Ghana Premier League side Dreams FC.

Dreams FC will also be looking to win their first major trophy as a Premier League club in what promises to be a successful year for them in their maiden campaign.

By: Sheikh Tophic Sienu @desheiukh1 on twitter

Comments

This article has 0 comment(s)