2018 WC: Congo coach Seba Migne to use Ghana game as preparatory match for AFCON 2019

Head coach of Congo Sebastien Migne has admitted that his outfit are out of the race to qualify to the 2018 FIFA World Cup in Russia but they will use the remaining games in Group E to build a team for 2019 AFCON.

The Red Devils of Congo impressively held the Black Stars of Ghana to a 1-1 draw at their own backyard last Friday in the third game of the CAF qualifying rounds for the 2018 FIFA World Cup.

Congo, who have amassed just one point from their opening three games ahead of the return encounter with the four-time Africa champions, and their French trainer Sebastien Migne, has reckoned that their chances of making it to the global football mundial is over but he's using the remaining matches in the qualifiers to shape his team for 2019 Africa Cup of Nations in Cameroon.

"My players played to instructions in the first game and I felt that we should have won the game looking at the way we dominated the first half. In the second half, Ghana came back stronger and gave it their all and managed to get a goal and a point. We have seen how they play and we've prepared for them," the 44-year-old gaffer stated.

"We know we are out of contention for the World Cup, so we are using these games to rebuild the team for the Total Africa Cup of Nations Cameroon 2019 qualifiers.‎ Hopefully we will get our first win of the qualifiers tomorrow."

Osmanlispor hitman Thievy Bifouma put the Devils ahead in the 18th minute before Thomas Partey rescued a point for Ghana with five minutes to end the game.

