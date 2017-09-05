2018 FIFA World Cup qualifier: Black Stars face frustrations on arrival in Congo

The Black Stars of Ghana were greeted with huge frustrations on arrival in Congo for the return leg of the 2018 World Cup Qualifier with the Red Devils according to a report on the Ghana FA's website.

The Black Stars, led by a highly-powered delegation led by Ghana FA President Kwesi Nyantakyi, vice George Afriyie and Black Stars management committee vice chairman Osei Parmer were left at the Maya Maya Airport unattended to for some time.

It took two hours for the team to be cleared to go through immigration despite assistance from the Ghana consulate in Congo.

Management encouraged the players not to be dejected by the treatment meted out to the team on arrival, urging them to focus on the game to be played on Tuesday.

The Black Stars were taken to their team hotel after being cleared through customs.

The team had earlier in the day trained at the Accra Sports Stadium before their departure to the Congolese capital for the game.

Ghana’s hope of making a fourth consecutive appearance at the World Cup was dealt a huge blow after they were held at home to a 1-1 stalemate by Congo.

The Black Stars will be seeking to breathe some life into their qualification with a win over Congo and expect Egypt and Uganda to draw in their game later today.

Uganda are currently leading the group with 7 points, followed closely by Egypt who have 6 with Ghana having only 2 from 3 matches.

By: Sheikh Tophic Sienu @desheikh1 on twitter

