2018 WC QUALIFIER: Defender Nicholas Opoku gains another Ghana call-up after impressive debut against USA
Club Africain defender Nicholas Opoku has been called up for Ghana’s World Cup qualifier with the Red Devils of Congo on September 1.
Opoku was first handed a call up into the team when Ghana played Ethiopia in the 2019 AFCON qualifier.
Following an impressive show in the friendly against the USA, the industrious defender has been handed a recall after joining Club Africain of Tunisia.
The former Berekum Chelsea center back excelled in his debut game for the Black Stars in a friendly with the USA.
Opoku came on in the 38th minute for Rashid Sumaila who looked to have suffered a knee injury and showed great composure at the back bringing some stability to the jittery defence.
He was a member of the Ghana U20 which failed to qualify for the 2017 African Youth Championship.
By: Sheikh Tophic Sienu @desheikh1 on twitter