2018 FIFA World Cup Qualifiers: Ghana's 21-man squad for Congo test revealed

The Black Stars of Ghana have arrived in Congo with a 21-man squad after reports emerged that some of the players have missed the trip to Congo for the second leg of the World Cup qualifier with the Red Devils.

Ghana coach Kwasi Appiah faces a herculean task in Brazaville following the absence of the skipper of the Black Stars Asmoah Gyan and deputy Andre Ayew for the game against Congo this afternoon.

Gyan has been ruled out of the game while Andre is reported to have picked a knock at training and is expected to return to West Ham for medical examination.

Swansea City striker Jordan Ayew is reported to have been vomiting continuously ahead of the side’s trip to Congo and has been excused from the team.

Coach Kwasi Appiah however named a 21-man squad including Harrison Affull who is reported sick and Gyan who is expected to be ruled out for two weeks as he battles fitness in the side.

Ebenezer Ofori who was robbed at gunpoint and had his Range Rover forcefully taken away travelled with the team to Congo.

Below is the 21-man squad that travelled to Congo:

GOALKEEPERS: Richard Ofori (Martizburg,South Africa), Lawrence Ati (Sochaux, France), Joseph Addo (Aduana FC,Ghana)

DEFENDERS: Defenders : Harrison Afful (Columbus,USA) Agbenyenu Lumor (Portimonese, Portugal) Jeffery Schlupp (Crystal Palace, England) Daniel Amartey (Leicester,England) Jonathan Mensah (Columbus Crew,USA), Nicholas Opoku (Club Africaine, Tunisia), Joseph Attamah (Bakaksehir, Turkey)

MIDFIELDERS: Thomas Partey (Atletico Madrid, Spain), Christian Atsu (Newcastle United, England), Edwin Gyasi (Aalesund FC, Norway), Gideon Waja (WAFA, Ghana), Alfred Duncan (Sassuolo FC, Italy), Afriyie Acquah (Torino, Italy), Ebenezer Ofori (Stuttgart, Germany), Thomas Agyepong (NAC Breda, Holland)

FORWARDS: Asamoah Gyan (Kayerispor, Turkey), Richmond Boakye Yiadom (Red Star Belgrade, Serbia), Kwadwo Poku (Miami FC, USA)

