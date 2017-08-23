2018 WC QUALIFIER: Norway-based Edwin Gyasi gets his first Ghana call up

Netherlands-born Ghanaian winger Edwin Gyasi has been handed his first call u by coach Kwasi Appiah for Ghana’s World Cup qualifier with the Red Devils of Congo.

Gyasi, 26, has hit top form for Norwegian side Aalesund FK after joining from Dutch side Roda JC Kerkrade where he scored 3 goals out of 30 matches.

The powerful winger has bagged 9 goals in 34 matches for Aalesund FK in the Norway League and will be expected to transfer his devastating form to push the Black Stars against Congo in their attempt to reclaim qualification.

Ghana will begin their quest to secure a ticket to their fourth consecutive World Cup after failing to win a game in their two previous matches with the clash against Congo on September 1st in Kumasi.

The Black Stars drew goalless with the Cranes of Uganda in the opening group fixture and lost 2-0 to Egypt in Alexandria.

Ghana will approach the Congo game with massive determination and hope for Uganda to defeat Egypt in the other group game to rekindle the hopes of the Black Stars of making it to Russiua.

By: Sheikh Tophic Sienu @desheikh1 on twitter

