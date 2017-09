Follow the 2018 World Cup African qualifiers results & fixtures (3rd round) here on Ghanasoccernet.com

All times are GMT

Thursday 31 August

Uganda 1-0 Egypt (Group E)

Scorer: Emmanuel Okwi 51

Guinea 3-2 Libya (Group A)

Scorers: Naby Keita 7, Demba Camara 23, Alkhaly Bangoura 90/ Motasem Sabbou 87, Akram Zuway 88

Friday 1 September

13:30 Ghana vs. Congo (Group E)

15:00 Nigeria vs. Cameroon (Group B)

15:30 Cape Verde vs. South Africa (Group D)

19:00 Morocco vs. Mali (Group C)

19:00 Tunisia vs. DR Congo (Group A)

Saturday 2 September

13:00 Zambia vs. Algeria (Group B)

15:00 Gabon vs. Ivory Coast (Group C)

18:00 Senegal vs. Burkina Faso (Group D)

Comments

This article has 0 comment(s)