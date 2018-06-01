2018 World Cup: Argentina 0-3 Croatia: Rebic, Modric and Rakitic leave South Americans staring down barrel of World Cup exit

Argentina are staring down the barrel of a group stage exit at the World Cup after a humbling 3-0 defeat to Croatia.

Goals from Ante Rebic, Luka Modric and Ivan Rakitic made it two wins from two for Croatia who are now assured of their place in the last 16.

Willy Caballero's error set the tone after the break following a first half in which both sides missed good chances.

Ivan Perisic went close early on, only to be foiled by Caballero, before Enzo Perez and Mario Mandzukic traded missed sitters at either end.

Rebic opened the scoring thanks to a huge hand from Chelsea keeper Caballero.

He received a comfortable backpass, only to shank his clearance straight to Rebic, who controlled his volley brilliantly to fire Croatia ahead.

Argentina's response was laboured and Modric made the game safe with a stunner 10 minutes from time.

He picked the ball up 25 yards from goal and bent it superbly into the bottom corner leaving Caballero no chance.

Rakitic added further gloss to the scoreline, and further embarrassment to Argentina, in stoppage time.

The Barcelona midfielder burst forward and forced a save from Caballero, but the ball dropped straight to the feet of Mateo Kovacic who squared for Rakitic to tap in.

Nigeria take on Iceland in the other Group C game on Friday, after which Argentina could be bottom of the pool with their World Cup participation hanging by a thread.