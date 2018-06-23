2018 World Cup: Belgium 5-2 Tunisia - Hazard, Lukaku bag braces as another African representative exit tournament

Belgium are on the verge of qualifying for the last 16 of the World after a 5-2 win over Tunisia at the Spartak Stadium in Moscow that leaves the north African side on the brink of elimination.

Unless Panama beat England in Sunday’s Group G match, Belgium will be through with a game to spare while Tunisia will be out. England, meanwhile, would seal their own qualification for the last 16 by beating Panama.

Belgium took the lead inside six minutes, Eden Hazard converting a penalty after he had been brought down by Syam Ben Youssef. VAR was used, confirming that the challenge was illegal and that it had taken place just inside the penalty area.

Romelu Lukaku scored after 16 minutes and though Dylan Bronn pulled one back for Tunisia, Lukaku made it 3-1 just before half-time.

Hazard scored his second six minutes into the second half and Michy Batshuayi made it 5-1 late on, before Wahbi Khazri scored Tunisia’s second consolation

Group G concludes on Thursday, with England playing Belgium in Kaliningrad and Tunisia facing playing Panama at Mordovia Arena in Saransk.