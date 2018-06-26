2018 World Cup: Denmark 0-0 France - Denmark and France through to World Cup last 16 after goalless draw

Denmark have qualified for the last 16 of the World Cup after a 0-0 draw with France, who win Group C. The result put paid to the hopes of Australia, who lost to Peru.

Olivier Giroud missed a good chance just before half-time but the first half passed with little incident, with both sides knowing a draw would be enough to send them through to the last 16.

The listless pattern continued in the second half, with both sides being jeered and whistled by the crowd. The first 0-0 of the 2018 tournament, though, had been on the cards from an early stage.

The result means France will face the runners-up in Group D, which could yet be Iceland, Argentina or Nigeria, while Denmark will almost certainly face Croatia, who are not yet mathematically assured of top spot in Group D but need only a draw against Iceland in their evening meeting to win the group. Argentina face Nigeria in St Petersburg in the other Group D match.