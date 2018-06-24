2018 World Cup: England 6-1 Panama - Harry Kane nets hat-trick in stunning Three Lions display

England roared past a physical Panama side and bared their own teeth with a 6-1 decimation of the Central Americans in Nizhny Novgorod.

The Three Lions made light of the 31 degree heat and the physicality of their opponents by scoring more than four goals in a World Cup finals match for the first time.

Kane notched his fifth of the competition - making him the tournament's top scorer, ahead of Romelu Lukaku and Cristiano Ronaldo - on the hour mark, as Ruben Loftus-Cheek's effort deflected off his heel and past helpless Panama keeper Jaime Penedo.

As against Tunisia, England made a fast start to their second match in Russia, taking the lead after just eight minutes.

Now, as then, it came from Kieran Trippier's right-wing corner. Again, the outswinger found the head of John Stones, but this time the Manchester City's powerful effort found the back of the net for his first international goal.

England offered a rambunctious Panama side some encouragement in the early stages, and were thankful for Kyle Walker's sliding interception as Blas Perez waited to turn home Edgar Barcenas' dangerous low cross.

However, England were soon back in command and doubled their advantage from the penalty spot, Kane ruthlessly netting after Lingard was flattened by the converging Fidel Escobar and Roman Torres.

Lingard himself made it three with a sumptuous effort from 25 yards after 36 minutes, before Stones headed home from close range four minutes later after an inventive set piece routine.

Kane was hauled down on the stroke of half-time for another penalty, which the Spurs striker against rattled past Penedo to complete the first-half scoring.

With job done and in sweltering conditions, the tempo understandably slowed in the second half, but England still managed a sixth, as Kane was awarded his hat-trick when Loftus-Cheek's effort was diverted into the net off his heel.

However, Southgate will have been furious at seeing his side conceded to Armando Cooper Baloy with 12 minutes remaining, minutes after a warning when Roman Torres had fired wide from four yards.