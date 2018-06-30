2018 World Cup: France 4-3 Argentina - Kylian Mbappe proves decisive with stunning World Cup display

Kylian Mbappe stole the show as France defeated Argentina in a seven-goal thriller in their World Cup last 16 clash in Kazan.

The Paris Saint-Germain star scored twice and won a penalty as Didier Deschamps' side booked their place in the last eight.

Argentina had no answer for the 19-year-old, with Antoine Griezmann and Benjamin Pavard also finding the net in a rollercoaster encounter.

Les Bleus had hardly thrilled during the group stage, but Hugo Lloris insisted the likes of Mbappe would enjoy the space afforded them by the Albiceleste.

Lloris' claim appeared particularly prophetic after 12 minutes, as the Paris Saint-Germain star picked up on a loose ball inside his own half, turned on the after-burners, and won a penalty from Marcos Rojo's despairing, never-getting-there challenge.

Euro 2016 top scorer Griezmann, having already rattled the crossbar from a freekick, stepped up to take, and, having underwhelmed and been substituted in each of the previous three matches, he coolly converted past Franco Armani.

Mbappe, operating from the right, terrorised the South Americans, his pace and movement proving devastating to an already punctured defence.

When a Paul Pogba long ball found Mbappe in behind and approaching on the penalty area, Tagliafico brought him down for a freekick; the Ajax defender, looking particularly nervy, was booked, and Pogba slammed the freekick into the stands.

France dominated the first period, but couldn't make the most of a number of threatening situations. And on the stroke of half-time, Deschamps' men were punished by a stunner from Angel Di Maria.

The winger had been quiet throughout the opening 41 minutes, barely getting a kick on the Argentina left, where his threat had largely been quelled by Benjamin Pavard. But when a corner was passed out to the ex-Manchester United man some 25 yards from goal, he took a touch out his feet and unleashed a beautiful swinging effort into the top corner, giving Lloris no chance.

Sampaoli made a defensive change at the break, replacing Rojo with Federico Fazio and shuffling Otamendi to the left-sided centre back role in a bid to combat Mbappe's breaks.

And shockingly, within five minutes of the restart, the South Americans were in front after Messi's low effort was deflected into the net by Gabriel Mercado's outsretched leg for his first international goal.

However, Argentina's lead lasted just nine minutes, thanks to a remarkable goal by Benjamin Pavard.

A relative unknown in his homeland, the Stuttgart defender, backed up play and strode onto a dismal attempted clearance from Tagliafico before unleashing a terrific 20-yard effort into the back of the net.

From there, Mbappe took over completely.

First he weaved his way through a packed penalty area, taking one touch to evade three defenders, before firing low past Armani, who really should have done better.

Then, after Kante had picked off a pass in midfield, France quickly broke, and Olivier Giroud's pass found Mbappe in space, and he duly applied the coup de grâce.

From that moment, the result was never in doubt.

Argentina called on Sergio Aguero, but he barely had a chance worthy of being described as such - until two minutes into injury time Messi picked him out with a beautiful cross and the Manchester City man headed past Lloris.

Alas, that came too little too late as France, over whom there have been so many questions, finally produced the sort of display - at least offensively - of which we know they are capable.