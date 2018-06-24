2018 World Cup: Germany 2-1 Sweden - Toni Kroos rescues World Cup holders with late win

Germany rescued their World Cup hopes with a dramatic 2-1 comeback win against Sweden on Saturday night.

Germany headed to Russia as world champions following their success in Brazil four years ago, but looked as though they were heading out on Saturday night as they trailed to Sweden following a 1-0 defeat to Mexico.

Joachim Low's side start the tournament with a disappointing 1-0 defeat to Mexico, and results in Group F meant that Die Nationalmannschaft headed into their clash against Sweden knowing a defeat would send them home.

Germany started brightly, but Sweden grew into the game and took the lead following a bad mistake from Toni Kroos.

The Real Madrid midfielder carelessly gave away possession deep in his own half, and the Swedes capitalised as Ola Toivonen controlled the ball before lobbing Manuel Neuer for the lead after 32 minutes.

Sweden had not beaten Germany in a competitive game since 1958, but were full of confidence against a nervous, slow German defence.

However, Germany rallied after the break as Low took off Julian Draxler for Mario Gomez, and the holders were level as Reus converted a Timo Werner cross three minutes into the second half.

Germany put plenty of pressure on Sweden, but Jerome Boateng was sent off by referee Szymon Marciniak for a second bookable offence with nine minutes left on the clock to make things even harder for the world champions.

Julian Brandt struck the post in injury time, but Kroos made amends for his earlier mistake with a world-class winner from a free kick in the 94th minute.