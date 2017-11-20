2018 World Cup: Ghana newbie Nasiru Mohammed tips Nigeria and Egypt to make Africa proud in Russia

Black Stars new boy Nasiru Mohammed believes Nigeria and Egypt will make Africa proud at the 2018 World Cup in Russia next year.

The 23 year old Ghana midfielder is convinced that the West African giants Nigeria and the Pharaohs of Egypt are in a better shape to raise the flag of Africa at the mundial next year.

Nasiru who is having a great season with Swedish side BK Hacken is in love with the Super Eagles for their youthfulness and the Pharaohs for their determination.

“I tip Nigeria and Egypt to lift the flag of Africa at the World Cup. I have watched the Nigeria side and I think they have a very great team to make Africa proud,” he told GHANAsoccernet.com

“Nigeria have a young and promising team that is hungry to prove a point to the whole world and I believe they will make us proud.

“Egypt did well in the qualifiers and ensured they squeezed the qualification from the hands of group favourites Ghana and they look promising too. I believe they will do well too at the World Cup,” he added.

Nasiru is yet to make a debut appearance for the Ghana Black Stars after was handed his first call up into the side for the 2018 World Cup qualifier against Egypt.

By: Sheikh Tophic Sienu @desheikh1 on twitter

