2018 World Cup: Kane scores late winner as England beat Tunisia

Tunisia suffered a cruel 2-1 defeat to England in their opening game of the 2018 World Cup on Monday night in Volgograd.

The Tunisians were just moments away from securing Africa's first point at the tournament but conceded a late goal by Tottenham Hotspur striker Harry Kane.

Kane nodded home from close range in the 91st minute following Harry Maguire's flick-on from a corner, adding to his opportunistic finish in the first half.

England made a deserved breakthrough in the 11th minute through Kane after Hassen brilliantly kept out John Stones' header.

Despite being on the back foot, Tunisia equalised through Ferjani Sassi's penalty after Kyle Walker was adjudged to have elbowed Fakhreddine Ben Youssef.

England play Panama, who were beaten 3-0 by Belgium in their opener, in their next Group G game on Sunday.