2018 World Cup Match Report: Egypt 0-1 Uruguay - Gimenez breaks Egyptian hearts with last-gasp winner

A late José María Giménez header broke the deadlock to give Uruguay a winning start in 2018 World Cup against Egypt, who were without star player Mohamed Salah, who is not yet fit after injuring his shoulder in the Champions League final.

Gimenez rose to meet a Carlos Sanchez free kick to take the South Americans to three points alongside Russia, who beat Saudi Arabia 5-0 on Thursday, and break the resistance of Egypt.

Uruguay struggled to impose themselves until the latter stages when keeper Mohamed El-Shenawy saved brilliantly from Edinson Cavani, who also hit the post with a late free kick before Gimenez secured their first win in a World Cup opening game since 1970 when they went on to the semifinals.

Barcelona star Luis Suarez was, however, guilty of missing four clear chances that could've cost Uruguay maximum points.

Without Salah, Egypt lacked a cutting edge and had looked on course to earn a point in their first match at a World Cup finals since 1990 before Gimenez's late goal.

The result means Russia are top of Group A after their 5-0 victory over Saudi Arabia in the tournament's opening game on Thursday.