2018 World Cup: Nigeria 2-0 Iceland - Musa double boosts Eagles hopes

Ahmed Musa scored twice on his return to the starting line-up as Nigeria kept their World Cup knockout hopes alive and dealt Iceland's chances a blow with a 2-0 win in Volgograd.

The Leicester forward, on loan at CSKA Moscow last season, struck a volleyed opener four minutes after the restart and further repaid boss Gernot Rohr's faith with a fine second 15 minutes from time.

Gylfi Sigurdsson looked set to give Iceland a late lifeline when Alfred Finnbogason earned a VAR-awarded penalty but the Everton playmaker ballooned his 83rd-minute effort over the bar.

The result boosted beleaguered Argentina's hopes as well as the Super Eagles' but victory for Nigeria against Lionel Messi and co on Tuesday would see Rohr's side through alongside Croatia.