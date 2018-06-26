2018 World Cup: Nigeria Coach Gernot Rohr confident ahead of Argentina clash

Nigeria head Coach Gernot Rohr is optimistic the Super Eagles will soar high in their game against the Albiceleste of Argentina in the final group C game at the FIFA World to progress to the round of 16.

The Super Eagles need to beat Argentina or draw to stand a chance of reaching the next stage of the competition after the win against Iceland last Friday provided the Africans a lifeline at the mundial.

Meanwhile, Argentina have an arduous task after picking only a point from two games with talismanic forward Lionel Messi yet to open his goal scoring account at the World Cup.

Ahead of the game on Tuesday, Gernot Rohr takes inspiration for a friendly win against the same team earlier this year.

“Runs like that have to come to an end at some point! We're confident because we beat Argentina in a friendly last year,” Rohr told fifa website.

“We were 2-0 down at half-time but went on to win 4-2. Lionel Messi didn't play in that game but we scored four wonderful goals. That gives the boys hope. We're ambitious underdogs; Argentina are definitely the favourites.

“With youthful abandon, enthusiasm and desire [we will win]. Most of our players want to get to where the Argentinians already are: the very top. The whole world will be watching this game and it's a chance to show what we're capable of.”

Nigeria have met Argentina three times in the last four World Cups and have lost all three games including a 3-2 defeat to the Abiceleste four years ago.