2018 World Cup opponent watch: Egyptian players to look out for ahead of Uganda clash today

Early this week Cranes goalkeeper Denis Onyango warned his teammates to be prepared to look beyond the threat posed by Liverpool forward Mohamed Salah.

In a team that also includes fellow Premier League players such as Arsenal midfielder Mohamed Elneny and West Bromwich Albion defender Ahmed Hegazy, we look at other players that could pose a threat to the Cranes this evening.

Ramadan Sobhi

At the age of 17 years, 11 months and 18 days, Sobhi became the second youngest player to ever play for the Egyptian national team after Mido. Sobhi’s talent was nurtured at Ahly winning the league in 2014 and thriving under former Tottenham coach Martin Jol drawing comparisons with club great Mohamed Aboutrika. Primarily a left winger, he can also play as an attacking midfielder with his dribbling ability earning him the nickname “Ramadona.”

He made 20 appearances in all competitions last season, providing two assists in the Premier League and scored his first goal for Stoke City as they crushed League One side Rochdale 4-0 last week.

Ahmed “Koka” Mahgoub

Tall, physically strong and sound technically, he is somewhat reminiscent of Mido, only with much better attitude.

After a bright start, the 24 year old who never played league football in Egypt moved to Rio Ave in Portugual where he scored 24 goals in 66 appearances. At Sporting Braga he scored 10 goals in 24 appearances in the 2016 season before the striker was hit by injuries scoring twice in 14 appearances last season.

Mahmoud “Trezeguet” Hassan

Like Salah and Sobhi, the 22 year old is comfortable in various forward positions and possesses an almost similar skillset to the pair. Hw currently plays for Turkish club Kasimpasa S.K. on loan from Anderlecht but is most remembered for his opening solo strike in Egypt’s 2-0 win over England at the 2013 Under-20 World Cup.

He scored 6 goals and provided 5 assists in 24 games while on loan at another Belgian side Mouscron last season.

Mahmoud Abdel Moneim “Kahraba”

Just over two years ago, the Egyptian striker whose nickname “Kahraba” is loosely translated as ‘electricity’ scored four goals as his country knocked out the national under-23 team Kobs out of the 2016 Olympics qualifiers. The forward scored18 goals on 24 occasions last season for Saudi Premier League club Al-Ittihad on loan from Zamalek.

