2018 World Cup opponent watch: Former Uganda captain Mayanja tips Cranes to beat Egypt

Former Uganda Cranes skipper and deputy coach Jackson Mayanja has given advice to national team coach Moses Basena about what it will take to beat the lauded Egyptians this afternoon at Namboole.

Having etched out a demigod status in Egyptian league and suffered bruises against the Pharaohs in his national team days, the 47-year-old feels the times have changed for Uganda to continue with the damning submissive stance against the North Africans.

“Football has changed after a long time and I expect a positive result for Cranes,” said Simba (Tanzania) deputy coach who earned the moniker ‘Mia Mia’ for his glorious days with Al Masry.

Mayanja believes Cranes can be solid and flexible if they went with a line-up of Denis Onyango, Nicholas Wadada, Godfrey Walusimbi, Murushid Juuko, Isaac Isinde, Hassan Wasswa, Khalid Aucho, Joseph Ochaya, Emma Okwi, Derrick Nsibambi and Farouk Miya.

“It would be a good team if they perform to their expectations,” adds Mayanja.

He calls for an offensive approach at the Namboole fortress; “If they don’t attack Egypt at home, will they be able to attack them in Alexandria?

It has to be an all-out attacking game and nothing less because we are at home.”

He has faith in interim coaches Basena and Fred Kajoba to match experienced Egypt boss Hector Cuper pound for pound.

“Basena is a senior coach and so is Kajoba. It has been my dream to see local coaches handle the national team. Let us join hands and support them,” revealed Mayanja, who along with Kajoba were part of the Cranes set up walloped 6-0 by Egypt in 1995.

He is delighted that former Cranes skipper and team mate Ibrahim Sekagya has brought his foreign coaching experience to the team.

“Sekagya’s inclusion is a good gesture psychologically to those players and it comes at a good time.”

Ignore Salah

Mayanja does not read much into the potential threat from Liverpool speedy forward Muhamed Salah - because modern football dictates team play.

”There is no need to man-mark him because that is old fashioned football. The coaches should go for a tactical approach that tames the whole team not Salah alone,” advised the former Bunamwaya, KCCA, Kagera, Kiyovu and URA coach.

