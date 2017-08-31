2018 World Cup opponent watch: Uganda coach Moses Basena eyes Egypt scalp today

Uganda coach Moses Basena is confident the Cranes hold the aces to beat Egypt in a crucial 2018 World Cup qualifier today.

The Ugandana is ken to pick lessons from where his predecessor Micho Sredojevic left.

One win and a draw against Congo Brazzaville and Ghana, leaving Uganda just two points behind leaders Egypt’s six after two matches, is almost a dream start in the Fifa World Cup Russia 2018 qualification.

Such is the welcome position that Uganda face seven-time record African champions in, especially knowing that any result but defeat will see the Cranes travel to Alexandria for next Tuesday’s return leg with renewed optimism.

Yet, such is also a tricky place to start an assignment as big as this as head coach, especially when coming up against experienced tutor Hector Cuper and players like in-form forward Mohamed Salah of Liverpool and Arsenal’s midfield enforcer Mohamed El-Neny.

But Basena, citing the biblical story of Moses rescuing Israelites from slavery in Egypt, hopes he can also rescue Uganda from the Pharaohs football captivity dating back to the 1960s.

The 5-1 friendly victory in 1965 remains Uganda’s only moment in the sun against the Egyptians, losing 14 others since and drawing three.

“I pray I emulate the other Moses to lead the Cranes to the Promised Land,” said Basena yesterday.

Basena will hope; first, that his charges live with the Egyptians on the day, and two, his players follow instructions to the letter, lest - like Moses, the Cranes might have to just watch the Promised Land from a distance.

“Of course Egypt has good players like Mohamed Salah who is quick, El-Neny who covers a lot of space, but we are facing Egypt national team, not individuals.

“Like all big teams, they will be looking for a moment, but it’s also the reverse. They will have good moments, we shall also have good moments and the one that makes the most of them will win.

“This is a competition where you accumulate points, and if against a direct competitor, it’s important you pick points, or a point.”

There is no emphasising what this game means for Uganda and Basena himself, this level being his first in charge.

“Growing up I listened to radio commentaries and would always admire our great players,” said the 49-year-old Basena, who is using these two ties to also make a case for taking the job permanently.

“Never, ever did I think I would be the coach of the national team for this big assignment.”

For Egypt, that they have endured 27 years absence from the World Cup literally gives them sleepless nights. But Cuper, who beat Uganda1-0 in Nations Cup in Gabon early this year, warns against expecting straight-forward results in Kampala.

“Some think that I have all they keys of the Uganda team because I beat them before, whoever says that knows nothing about football,” he said.

“The upcoming game is different, Uganda now have a new coach who can make some changes. We know some important details about Uganda which we will try to benefit from in the game.”

The 61-year-old Argentine added: “However, the other side also knows us well and knows our points of weakness. It is a difficult and important game.”