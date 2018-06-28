2018 World Cup: Panama 1-2 Tunisia - Nabil Maaloul's men bow out with comeback win

Tunisia bowed out of the World Cup with a 2-1 win against Panama in the final Group G game, coming from behind to claim victory.

Both sides went into the game without a win in the tournament and Panama went ahead in the 33rd minute as Jose Luis Rodriguez's shot deflected in off the body of Yassine Meriah.

But Tunisia got back level in the 50th minute as Fakhreddine Ben Youssef slotted home from a Wahbi Khazri cross, before the latter netted 16 minutes later to seal the three points for Tunisia.

The two teams will now head home from Russia, with Tunisia picking up their first World Cup win in 40 years while Panama were unable to register a point in their first appearance at the competition.