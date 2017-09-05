2018 World Cup qualifier: All you need to know about Congo vs Ghana

These are all that you need to know about the Black Stars tie against the Red Devils on Tuesday in Brazzaville.

The Stadium

The Stade Alphonse Massemba-Débat, which is a 33,000-capacity stadium will host Congo clash with Ghana on Tuesday in Brazzaville

Time for the game

The Black Stars will face the Red Devils of Congo on Tuesday in Brazzaville at 2.30pm.

Head to head

In all, Ghana have faced off with Congo in 15 encounters, having won nine (9), lost two (2) and drawn three (4).

The good news for the four times champions of Africa is that they are yet to lose a competitive game against Congo. In nine (9), competitive games, the Black Stars have won seven (7) and drawn just two (2) against the Red Devils.

The last time Ghana had a date with Congo in Brazzaville was in 2015 when the Black Stars defeated the Red Devils 2-3.

How Ghana can revive World Cup hopes

The Black Stars would have to beat Congo in Brazzaville today and count on Uganda to hold Egypt in Alexandria at 6:00pm on Tuesday in other to bring their 2018 FIFA World Cup ambition back on track.

Injuries

Black Stars have been bit by series of injuries that will keep five key players from the game- Asamoah Gyan, the skipper, suffered groin, Andre Ayew his deputy is also indisposed, Jordan Ayyew opted out of the game due to stomach upset and John Boye is also injured.

Frustration

The Black Stars were left stranded upon arrival at the airport for three hours, because they needed clearance from immigration.

