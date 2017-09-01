2018 World Cup qualifier: Congo fail to turn up for final training session

The Red Devils of Congo didn't show up for training session as expected of them on Thursday at the Baba Yara Sports Stadium.

Congo were supposed to train at Baba Yara Sports Stadium, Kumasi shortly after the Black Stars had closed from training, but there was no sign of them.

Information gathered by Pulse Sports indicates that they left their camping base very late, hence their inability to have a feel of the stadium that will stage their crunchy FIFA World Cup qualifier against Ghana on Friday.

As required in association football, the visitors get the opportunity to have a training session at the stadium that will host them day before the showdown.

Credit: Pulse.com.gh

Comments

This article has 0 comment(s)