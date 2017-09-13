2018 FIFA World Cup qualifier: South Africa's Daniel Bennett to officiate Uganda-Ghana clash next month

South Africa's top-notch referee Daniel Bennett has been appointed to handle Ghana's 2018 FIFA World Cup qualifier against Uganda in Kampala next month.

He will be assisted by Mathieu Giles Eldrick Adelaide and Jonathan Steve Marie both from Seychelles as the first and second assistants.

The fourth official is Fred Louis Nelson Emile while Raphael Divine Evehe from Cameroon will act as the referee assessor.

Omar Abubaker Yusuf Mohamed from Kenya will be the commissioner.

The highly anticipated game will be played at Mandela National Stadium, Namboole on October 7.

On the same weekend, Egypt will play Congo-Brazzaville in Group E.

