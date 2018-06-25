2018 World Cup: Saudi Arabia 2-1 Egypt - Salem al-Dawsari snatches win for Saudi Arabia against Egypt

Saudi Arabia managed their first win at the 2018 World Cup by beating Egypt 2-1 with a last-gasp winner that eclipsed Mohamed Salah’s 22nd minute goal in Monday’s Group A game between the two eliminated teams.

Saudi Arabia finished third in the group standings, scoring their only goals of the tournament and vastly improving from the 5-0 thrashing by hosts Russia in their opening game.

It was a bitter disappointment for the Egyptian side, however, with the Liverpool striker Salah unable to prevent three consecutive defeats for his country. Egypt’s keeper, Essam El-Hadary, became the oldest player ever to appear at a World Cup at 45 years old.

Salah put Egypt ahead after breaking through on to a long ball forward and lobbing the goalkeeper in the 22nd minute.

El-Hadary then preserved Egypt’s lead, the 45-year-old saving a Fahad al-Mulwallad penalty awarded for handball in the 41st minute. But Saudi Arabia did equalise from the spot shortly afterwards, Salman al-Faraj sending El-Hadary the wrong way in added time at the end of the first half.

Salem al-Dawsari then snatched the win five minutes into added time at the end of the game with an angled shot.