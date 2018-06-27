2018 World Cup: Serbia 0-2 Brazil - Selecao sail into World Cup last 16 as Paulinho, Thiago Silva strike

Brazil are into the knockout rounds of the World Cup after Paulinho and Thiago Silva scored to secure a 2-0 win over Serbia in Moscow on Wednesday night.

Former Tottenham midfielder Paulinho struck in the first half after being set up by his current Barcelona teammate Philippe Coutinho, before Silva headed in a Neymar corner in the second half to ensure Brazil topped Group E and will now play Mexico in the round of 16.

Just a few hours before the match at Spartak Moscow’s Stadium, news filtered through to Brazilian fans in the Russian capital of Germany’s exit from the tournament at the hands of South Korea.

Germany thrashed Brazil 7-1 on their way to winning the World Cup four years ago, but their 2-0 defeat in Kazan on Wednesday injected the Brazil supporters with even more joy on a day that they hoped to see their nation book their place in the last 16.

After a strong start from Brazil, the fans in yellow got the goal they were looking for when Coutinho’s lofty pass was latched onto by Paulinho, who lifted the ball over goalkeeper Vladimir Stojkovic’s head and into an empty net in the 36th minute.

Neymar, whose pace and indeed nutmegs were handing Serbia’s defence a lot of work to deal with, then came close to doubling Brazil’s advantage when his long-range effort flew over the bar moments before the break.

Brazil were proving dangerous in attack, but their defence was made to work hard in the second half when Serbia came out looking for an equaliser after hearing of Switzerland’s lead over Costa Rica.

Adem Ljajic saw his powerful effort kicked over the bar by Miranda while Alisson was called into action on more than one occasion, including being forced to deny Aleksandar Mitrovic twice in the second half.

But when Neymar sent in a corner kick that Silva headed into the net in the 68th minute, Brazil were in full control and it was only about how many goals they would end up scoring.

It could have been three had Neymar’s half-volley from Willian’s cross not flown over the bar, but Brazil’s two goals were enough as Tite’s side set up a last-16 clash with Mexico in Rostov.