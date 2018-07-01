2018 World Cup: Spain 1(1)-1 (2) Russia - Hosts eliminate Spain from World Cup in last-16 penalty shootout

Russia have eliminated Spain from the World Cup in a 4-3 penalty shootout, the hosts winning their last‑16 tie after the sides were locked 1-1 after extra time at the Luzhniki Stadium in Moscow.

An own goal from the Russia defender Sergei Ignashevich gave Spain an early lead. Artem Dzyuba then converted a penalty three minutes before the break to pull the tournament hosts level at half-time.

Their quarter-final opponents will be decided on Sunday night, when Croatia face Denmark in Nizhny Novgorod.

In a World Cup which already broke the record for own goals, Ignashevich made it 10 when the ball deflected off his heal and into his own net in the 12th minute while challenging Sergio Ramos at a free‑kick.

Russia pulled level towards the end of the first half when Dzyuba’s header hit Gerard Piqué’s arm at a corner. Dzyuba hit the spot‑kick hard to David de Gea’s right as the Spanish goalkeeper dived the wrong way.

With neither side able to break the deadlock they went into extra time level at 1-1 after 90 minutes.

Alexander Yerokhin became the first player to be brought on as a fourth substitute during a World Cup game, replacing Daler Kuzyaev in the 97th minute.

Fifa approved the rule in March for an additional substitute in extra time at the World Cup, but had earlier used it at youth tournaments and the 2016 Olympic football tournaments.

Spain made their extra substitution about seven minutes later when Rodrigo Moreno replaced Marco Asensio.

Late in the second half of extra time Spain players charged towards the referee to demand a penalty after Piqué was jostled in the box as he tried to reach a free‑kick. But after consulting VAR the referee ruled out a penalty.

With the deadlock unbroken after extra time, the sides then entered a penalty shootout.