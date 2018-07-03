2018 World Cup: Sweden 1-0 Switzerland - Emil Forsberg seals first quarter-final spot in 24 years

Sweden has reached their first World Cup quarter-final since 1994 thanks to Emil Forsberg's winner over Switzerland.

Emil Forsberg delivered the winner in the 66th minute when the RB Leipzig winger’s shot from the edge of the penalty area was deflected past Yann Sommer.

The teams were goalless after a scrappy first half in St Petersburg. Sweden had the best opportunities with Albin Ekdal firing over after a poor clearance from Sommer, who later made a good save to deny Marcus Berg. Switzerland’s best opening led to Blerim Dzemaili shooting over.

Forsberg then struck 16 minutes into the second half. The winger picked up a pass on the edge of the penalty area and hit a low drive in the direction of Sommer. The Swiss defender Manuel Akanji stuck out a foot but a deflection took the ball past the wrong-footed goalkeeper.

It was the third time in four games that Switzerland had conceded the opening goal. Here it resulted in their elimination.