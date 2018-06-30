2018 World Cup: Uruguay 2 Portugal 1: Edinson Cavani at the double as Cristiano Ronaldo joins Lionel Messi by crashing out of World Cup

Edinson Cavani scored twice as Uruguay beat Poetugal to reach the World Cup quarter-finals.

The Paris Saint-Germain striker scored with both his two shots on target, cancelling out Pepe's equaliser to set up a quarter-final date with France on Friday.

Luis Suarez and Cavani combined with stunning efficiency to put Uruguay into the lead after just seven minutes.

Cavani switched play with a long cross-field pass to Suarez and his team-mate returned the favour with a fierce cross of his own that Cavani headed inside Rui Patricio's near post.

It was the best action of an otherwise tense first half, as Portugal struggled to reply with Cristiano Ronaldo well marshalled by the Uruguayan defence.

Portugal kept possession but were not able to make the breakthrough Apart from a free kick, Ronaldo did not have many clear chances to add to his four goals at the tournament.

There was an almost immediate improvement after the break as Portugal levelled when playing a corner short to allow Raphael Guerreiro to whip in a delivery for Pepe to head home.

Uruguay soon made amends as Cavani finished off a smart counterattacking move by bending a shot around Rui Patricio, scoring with each of his two shots on target before being forced off injured.

Portugal were time and again unable to breach the Uruguay defence, with Ronaldo in particular unable to make the required impact as the Euro 2016 winners crashed out.