2018 World Cup: We are working on avoiding late goals against Colombia- Kalidou Koulibaly

Senegal defender Kalidou Koulibaly says the Teranga Lions are focused on keeping a tight defence for the entirety of Thursday's encounter against Colombia at the ongoing World Cup.

The West African powerhouse have been criticized for their failure to keep their concentration for 90 minutes - having conceded goals in the last 12 minutes of their first two Group H matches.

In the 2-1 opening day victory over Poland, Aliou Cisse's men let in an 86th minute consolation, before conceding in the 78th minute as Japan came from behind to snatch a 2-2 draw in their second game.

"I think it's circumstantial because you always want to avoid last-minute goals and a few details will make the difference - that's what we've worked on," Koulibaly, who lasted for the entire duration of all two games thus far, told the media.

"We want to be perfectionist. We know it's difficult to reach perfection and tomorrow we know Colombia are excellent.

"But we have a number of aces up our sleeves and we'll try not to concede any goals.

"We know we have good attacking players who can score at any moment."

Senegal do have a huge responsibility on their shoulders by the turn of events.

As the only standing African side in the competition, the Teranga Lions have an entire continent looking up to them. Egypt, Morocco, Tunisia and Nigeria have all failed to make it beyond the group stage.

"It is something positive rather than pressure," Koulibaly remarked.

"We know the whole African continent is backing us, so it's highly positive as I see it.

"We have the whole Senegalese people and the African continent behind us.

"We have to end this with flying colours and we'll do our utmost to get to the round of 16.

"I think we have everything to do it and it's very positive to have the whole continent behind us."

Currently second on the group table, a draw on Thursday will be enough to see Senegal into the knockout stage.