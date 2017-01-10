2019 AFCON draw set to take place in Libreville, Gabon on Thursday

The preliminary draw for the 2019 Africa Cup of Nations qualifiers will take place in Libreville, the capital city of Gabon on Thursday.

CAF has announced the qualifiers will kick starts across the continent on March 20, just a month after the end of the 2017 AFCON finals.

The competition will be hosted by Cameroon.

Former champions like South Africa, Zambia and Nigeria failed to qualify for this year's competition.

The 2017 Africa Cup of Nations kick starts in Libreville, Gabon on Saturday.

