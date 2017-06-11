2019 AFCON: Ghana eye opening qualifying win over Ethiopia in Kumasi

Ghana will face Ethiopia on Sunday (today) in their opening 2019 Africa Cup of Nations qualifier at the Baba Yara Sports Stadium in Kumasi.

The Black Stars are beaming with confidence ahead of the clash and hope to crush the Antelopes with new found confidence at the slaughter house of Kumasi.

Coach Kwesi Appiah and his charges have prepared feverishly for the game and looking forward to a comfortable win in the Garden City.

Some players have expressed excitement and readiness to give out a good game on Sunday.

Deputy skipper of the team Andre Ayew has said, the team is excited to be playing in Kumasi and looking forward to a good game.

"We are always happy to play in Kumasi as we get the maximum support to win a game,"he stated.

Coach Appiah who has been tasked to qualify the nation to the next AFCON would be playing his first game hoping to start on a bright note.

The Black Stars have managed to reach the semifinals and finals of the past editions of the AFCON but unable to lift the ultimate trophy.

