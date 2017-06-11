2019 AFCON: Ghana keepers' trainer reveals selection headache for coach Kwesi Appiah

Ghana coach Kwasi Appiah will find it tough picking his team to start Sunday's 2019 Africa Cup of Nations qualifier against Ethiopia.

According to ex-international and goalkeepers' trainer Richard Kingson, this is due to the depth of quality at the coach's disposal and the level of competition within the team.

"I don't envy my [head] coach at all. He may need to take in some medicine in order to have some good sleep before making his selection for the match.

"Everyone in the team has put in some extra effort in our preparations and we believe Sunday will be a good day.

"For my goalkeepers, they have been great. I can just close my eyes and pick one of them," he added.

Ghana host Ethiopia at the Baba Yara Stadium in Kumasi. Kickoff is at 5:30pm CAT (SA, GMT+2).

Probable line-up:

Richard Ofori - Harrison Afful, Daniel Amartey, John Boye, Lumor Agbeyenu - Ebenezer Ofori, Thomas Partey, Andre Ayew, Thomas Agyepong - Raphael Dwamena, Asamoah Gyan

Source: SuperSport

Comments

This article has 0 comment(s)