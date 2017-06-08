2019 AFCON QUALIFIER: Ethiopia name only two foreign players in squad to face Ghana

Ethiopia will be heading to Ghana for their African Nations Cup qualifier in Kumasi with just two foreign-based payers in their squad, relying heavily on call-ups from St George, who are unbeaten in the African Champions League.

Newly appointed coach Ashenafi Bekele called up only the Egypt-based duo of Shemeles Bekele and Oumed Okuri for the Group F game on Sunday. Oumed has scored nine goals in all competitions for El Entag El Harby this seaosn

Abdurahman Mubarak, Ame Mohammed and Awet GebreMikael were handed a first call up to the national team.

The squad also includes Getaneh Kebede, who previously played in South Africa, and Salahdin Said, who is back at St George after a spell in Egypt.

He is the top scorer in this year’s Champions League and got the winning goal on Saturday when the Addis Ababa outfit beat AS Vita Club of the Democratic Republic of Congo in Group C.

Squad

Goalkeepers: Lealem Birhanu (Sidama Coffee), Abel Mamo (Mekelakeya), Teklemariam Shanko (Addis Ababa Ketema)Jemal Tassew (Jimma Aba Coffee)

Defenders: Tesfaye Bekele (Adama Ketema), Awot Gebremikael (Ethio-Electric), Mujib Kassim (Adama Ketema), Abdulkerim Mohammed, Ahmed Reshid (both Ethiopia Coffee), Asechalew Tamene (St George), Addis Tesfaye (Mekelakeya), Aneteneh Tesfaye (Sidama Bunna), Seyoum Tesfaye (Dedebit)

Midfielders: Menetesnot Adane (St George), Ephrem Ashamo (Dedebit), Shemeles Bekele (Petrojet, Egypt), Shemekit Gugesa (Dedebit), Biruk Kalbore (Adama Ketema), Gadissa Mebrate (Hawassa Ketema), Tadele Mengesha (ArbaMinch Ketema), Mulualem Mesfin (Sidama Coffee), Gatoch Panom (Ethiopia Coffee), Natnael Zeleke (St George)

Forwards: Addis Gidey (Sidama Coffee), Getaneh Kebede (Dedebit), Ame Mohammed (Jimma Aba Coffee), Abdulrahman Mubarak (Fasil Ketema), Oumed Okuri (El-Entag El-Harby, Egypt), Salahdin Said (St George).

