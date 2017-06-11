2019 AFCON QUALIFIER: Ethiopia names strong line up against Ghana without skipper Salahdin Said

Ethiopia Coach Ashenafi Bekele has controversially benched captain Salahdin Said in a line up strong enough to face the Black Stars of Ghana later this afternoon.

The newly appointed coach named the only two foreign-based stars in his side in the starting eleven to face Ghana.

The two, both Egypt-based, Shemeles Bekele and Oumed Okwury are all starting for the visitors.

Oumed Okwury has scored nine goals in all competitions for El Entag El Harby this season and is hoping to upset the favourites, Ghana, as they two lock horns this afternoon.

Below is Ethiopia’s starting XI

Abel Mamo, Seyoum Tesfaye, Mujib Kasim, AschalewTamene, Anteneh Tefaye, Gathuoch Panom,Mulualem Mesfin, Shemeles Bekele, Adis Giday, Omed Okwury, Getaneh Kebede

Substitutes:-

Jemal Tasew, Salahdin Bargicho, Abdulkerim Mohammed, BiruK Kelbore, Gadisa Meberate, Shemekit Gugesa, Salahdin Said

