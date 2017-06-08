2019 AFCON QUALIFIER: Ghana coach Kwesi Appiah calls for massive support for Black Stars in Ethiopia clash

To spark off an extraordinary second coming, Ghana coach James Kwesi Appiah has called on Ghanaians to throw a massive support behind the Black Stars as they face the Walias of Ethiopia in the 2019 AFCON Qualifier.

Ghana will welcome the Ethiopians to the Baba Yara Sports Stadium, a venue the Black Stars have not played there since 2014, in the first game of the qualifiers.

The Black Stars have enjoyed excessive bashing from the populace following the unforgettable money-kissing drama in Brazil in 2014.

The notorious posture of some of the Black Stars players after they were given their $100k appearance fees compelled many Ghanaians to denigrate the team and abandoning them completely.

But upon his return as the head coach of the team, Kwesi Appiah is appealing to Ghanaians to forget about the past and focus on the future.

“I am on my knees pleading to all Ghanaians to rally support behind the Black Stars as we play Ethiopia on Sunday at the Kumasi Baba Yara Sports Stadium,” he told Angel FM in Kumasi.

Kwesi Appiah was the head coach of the Black Stars when that infamous experience happened in Brazil and has vowed not to allow such an experience again in his second coming.

By: Sheikh Tophic Sienu @desheikh1 on twitter

