2019 AFCON QUALIFIER: Ticket prices for Ghana-Ethiopia clash reduced to draw crowd

Ticket prices for the 2019 AFCON qualifier between the Black Stars of Ghana and the Wallias of Ethiopia have been reduced drastically to draw crowd for the game.

The Baba Yara Sports Stadium will be hosting the Black Stars again for the first time since 2014 and authorities have cut off the ticket prices to lure the fans to fill the stands.

The highest price for the game will be GHC20 which is equivalent to $5 with the lowest being GHC5 which is equivalent to $1.

The VIP Upper and Lower sections will go for GHC20 while the popular stands (red and green stands) go for GHC5.

The yellow stand, which is the center line, opposite the VIP will go for GHC10 which is equivalent to $2.5

The fans are expected to fill the stands in an intimidating atmosphere in a game the Black Stars are aiming at winning convincingly.

Comments

This article has 0 comment(s)