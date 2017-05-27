2019 AFCON qualifiers: CAF appoints Senegalese Maguette Ndiaye to handle Ghana-Ethiopia clash next month
Senegalese Maguette Ndiaye will referee Ghana's opening 2019 Africa Cup of Nations qualifier against Ethiopia at home next month.
The 31-year-old will be supported by countrymen Ababacar Sene and Serigne Cheikh Toure.
Ndiaye is not new to Ghana's football as he officiated Medeama's final 2016 CAF Confederation Cup Group A match at MO Bejaia.
The Black Stars will face the Walia Antelopes at the Baba Yara Stadium in Kumasi on 11 June.
Ghana coach Kwesi Appiah has named a 30-man squad to start preparations next month in Accra.