2019 GFA Election: Former Ghana youth star Awudu Issaka sure Kwesi Nyantakyi will contest and win in 2019

Former Ghana youth star Awudu Issak ‘Disco Dancer’ is optimistic Kwesi Nyantakyi will seek for re-election in 2019 and win hands down.

The former player who is now a coach and a pastor insists Nyantakyi will win massively in 2019 if he finally declares his intention to seek for re-election.

The CAF 1st vice president has, on some occasions, said he will not seek for re-elections in 2019 when his term in office expires.

However, Executive Members of the country's football governing body – Osei Kweku Winfred and Kojo Yankah, have called on Nyantakyi to seek for a 5th term in office.

Issaka, who owns a division two club, Royal Awudu Issaka Soccer Academy, has said, contrary to reports that Mr Nyantakyi would not contest again, he was convinced that the president would go for re-election in 2019 and possibly win because he is a formidable candidate.

“I doubt if any of them can match him. He is capable of beating them if he contests,” he told the GNA Sports in an interview.

“I think from the look of things he would contest again. And trust me, if he contests he would win again,” Issaka said.

Even though the GFA election is more than a year away, it has dominated the headlines since George Afriyie declared his intentions of contesting his boss a month ago.

